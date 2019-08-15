Ashover Show shines through the rain on big day for farming community

The conditions meant a smaller than usual crowd for the event on Wednesday, August 14, but those who made it enjoyed an outstanding day of entertainment and farming prowess.

General secretary Jackie Twilley said: “Everyone who could come did come, and it was a great day. The reviews we’ve had were very favourable.”

The main show ring was full throughout the day, with the Red Barrows display team kicking things off before the livestock judging and equestrian competitions.

Jackie said: “It’s a focal point for the local agricultural community, and we’re very proud of our traditions and values. We still approach the event in the same non-commercial way it was done in 1924.

“It’s one of the best shows in the region, if not the country. The work behind the scenes is unbelievable. A huge thank you has to go to the show committee, our president Fred Hall, all the stewards and helpers.

“Particularly on a year like this when it’s wet, everyone pulls their finger out to give the visitors a good day. Without them, the show wouldn’t be what it was.”

Three-year-old Rufus Cox gets a head start on his career in the field.

