Bakewell brewery creates new beer for Hawksmoor steakhouses

Craft beer enthusiasts will be delighted to toast a new brew emerging from the Bakewell-based brewery, Thornbridge.

It’s a collaboration beer brewed in partnership with the renowned Hawksmoor bar and steakhouse restaurant chain.

Thornbridge has been working closely with the London-based distributor Kicking Horse over the past few months to bring to life the Hakwsmoor Session IPA.

Rebekah Wadham, marketing manager of Thornbridge, said: “It is a 4.5 per cent beer which uses all British ingredients to produce a distinctive stone fruit aroma, with defined bitterness on the palate and an off-dry finish. It is the perfect beer to pair with Hawksmoor’s signature steaks.

“Having always strived to create incredible, beautifully balanced and flavourful beer, Thornbridge is delighted to partner some of the best restaurants in the UK on our new project.”

The partnership is just the latest of many feathers in the cap accrued by Thornbridge since the brewery was founded by Simon Webster and Jim Harrison in 2005.

It moved to new, state-of-the-art premises in 2009 and now exports its craft beers to 35 countries around the world. Next summer, the brewery plans to open a new visitor centre.

Co-founder and owner Simon said: “We are proud to have what we consider to be the best brew team in the UK, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a highly regarded and simply outstanding restaurant business as Hawksmoor.

“We believe we have created a beer which will match the high calibre of the Hawksmoor menus.”