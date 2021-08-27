Big plans at Wirksworth health club

Joe Wright, 27, welcomed his first customers through the doors of the Aura Hub, on Monday, August 9, after spending four months transforming the former Harrington Generators factory on Ravenstor Road.

He said: “We’ve had more than 130 accounts set up in the first ten days so it’s been brilliant, but it’s really just the start. I don’t think there has ever been a health club like this in the community, especially with the additional support we are offering people.”

Alongside the well-equipped gym with a team of personal trainers and sports therapist, the club will soon be home to a second business offering beauty and wellbeing treatments – but there will also be more unique services aimed at helping people address all kinds of other personal challenges.

The club interiors have transformed the former factory space.

Joe said: “In recent years, more and more people have been referred to gyms with the idea that a healthier lifestyle and a good routine can help with other things – but it doesn’t solve everything.

“I also don’t think gyms are doing enough to move beyond fitness. There are hundreds of people coming in every day so its a perfect place to spread awareness of certain issues and offer stronger support networks which mean people don’t have to go out and chase whatever help they need.”

That means the Aura Hub will offer direct referrals to mental health, suicide prevention and debt management organisations.

There are also plans to link with domestic abuse services and other community partners addressing equalities and discrimination and sustainable living.

The gym area is spread over two floors.

Joe said: “We’ve got a local artist coming in soon to do wall murals inspired by anticracism, suicide prevention, support for the troops and the climate emergency.

“This is what I want to set us apart. It’s not just about support and making people feel better, it’s about educating and empowering them.”

Gym membership starts from £35 a month, with discounts for the armed forces, veterans, NHS workers, students and refugees.

For more, see facebook.com/TheAuraHub or @theaurahub_ on Instagram.

The changing rooms have been kitted to be calming spaces with a touch of luxury.

Members can get personalised coaching to reach their fitness goals.

Members can get up to speed in the sprint area.

The club's extra services could so some heavy lifting to help people in crisis.