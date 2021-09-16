Derbyshire Distillery's first outlet joins wave of new tenants at Peak Village shopping centre

Due to open in early October, Dr Derbyshire’s Emporium is the first standalone retail outlet for Derbyshire Distillery, promising an all-round experience for gin-lovers with sampling, personalised labelling and regular events.

Peak Village manager Katayune Jacquin said: “It’s a real vote of confidence in the changes we’re making that Derbyshire Distillery, Denby and Dotique have all committed in the past few weeks.

“Work to improve the site is generating interest from aspirational brands looking for an outlet near to Chatsworth, Bakewell and Matlock.”

Centre manager Katayune Jacquin has worked at Peak Village for more than a decade.

She added: “We expect to announce more exciting new shops and events by the end of the year and to become a real ‘must-go’ destination for locals and visitors alike.”

The centre was bought out by the Devonshire Group – which represents the interests of the duke and duchess – in early 2020 with plans to increase the number of local and independent retailers.

Around £1million has been committed to redevelopment including essential repairs, redecoration, refitting of vacant units, and landscaping.

Group director Andrew Byrne said: “This investment has secured existing jobs and is creating new ones both directly and through the local companies and suppliers we’re working with.

David Hemstock from the The Derbyshire Distillery with his Chesterfield Dry Gin.

“What’s more, Peak Village will be drawing in millions of pounds of retail revenue to the Derbyshire economy.”