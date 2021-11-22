Matlock set to welcome Christmas with lights switch-on and late night shopping event

On Friday, November 26, Matlock Welcomes Christmas will see the town centre buzzing with late night shoppers, and Mayor Steve Wain will power up the evening when he switches on the lights from Park Head at 5pm.

Councillor Wain said: “Matlock Town Council is very pleased to be able to put on this event and we hope as many people as possible will be able to come and enjoy an absolutely cracking evening.

“It’s a feelgood night for the community to get Christmas started and lead into the Victorian market the following weekend.”

Matlock will be bathed in the heartwarming glow of Christmas from this Friday.

After the big switch-on, the entertainments gets going with carols led by the Matlock brass band, Matlock community choir and All Saints primary school, seasonal street performers, and a Santa’s grotto hosted by the Derwent Valley Lions – all washed down with a festive drink stall from Matlock Wolds Farm Brewery.

A spokesman for the business said: “Enjoy a brew or two whilst the mayor switches on the lights. Hot chocolate and mulled wine will also be available, plus a selection of our gift packs so you can do your Christmas shopping with ease and support local business.”

With retailers hoping for a strong Christmas after almost two years of pandemic struggles, the council hopes the evening will provide a big boost to the town’s shops – and is funding it with cash from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

The council has worked with business owners to plan the event and maximise its impact.

Coun Wain said: “The town seems to be buzzing again and getting busier and busier, and we really hope we can help boost trade over the festive season.”

Thank s to new council investment in the lighting infrastructure , the twinkling glow should stretch well down Dale Road for the first time, enticing shoppers to explore its thriving scene of independent shops, cafés and bars.

Some of those business owners are helping to enhance the road’s appeal after responding to the council’s search for Christmas light sponsors, although the council is yet to reveal the identity of those supporters.