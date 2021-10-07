Matlock Town Council calls on high street businesses to join Christmas shopping event

Matlock Welcomes Christmas will be centred on Hall Leys Park on the evening of Friday, November 26, but the council wants to involve retailers and venues on surrounding streets to ensure it has a bigger impact.

The event will see the town’s Christmas lights switched on by Mayor Steve Wain, a Santa’s grotto organised by the Derwent Valley Lions, and carols performed by Matlock Brass Band, the community choir and All Saints Primary School, plus other festive street entertainment.

A spokesman for the council said: “The focus of the event is encouraging Matlock people to shop locally and support their town’s businesses.

After a difficult Christmas in 2020, hopes are high for the upcoming festive season in Matlock.

“We are inviting all shops and businesses to stay open late until 8pm that night and we very much hope they will take part.”

The council is also asking business owners to decorate their shop windows for the occasion, in a competition to be judged by Councillor Wain.

To make space for crowds of visitors to soak up the atmosphere Matlock bridge will be closed on the night and food and drink stalls will be set up in the area around Park Head. Businesses are being offered the the opportunity to have a free pitch, if they would like to set up a gazebo or stall to sell festive refreshments.

Anyone who runs a café, bar, restaurant or catering business and is interested in taking part, is asked to contact [email protected] or 01629 583042 as soon as possible.

The event is being made possible with money the town council secured from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, administered locally by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

The district secured a £63,808 share of the £56million fund for initiatives to help high streets recover from the effects of the pandemic and boost trade and tourism.

Matlock Welcomes Christmas will pave the way for the traditional Victorian Matlock Christmas shopping event and its artisan market and food marquee, which are expected to return the next weekend, December 3-5.