Coworking space opens in Matlock to offer flexible office benefits for the post-Covid economy

The premises occupied by Coworking Corner, at 88 Bank Road, has previously been a hairdressers, an accountants, a chip shop and a dress shop in a history stretching back more than 140 years.

Now it is aiming to bring the Matlock creative and professional community back together in a space where they can meet new people and inspire each other.

Founder Jen Lowthrop said: “We’ve already had people from Derby, Nottingham, Buxton, Ripley and even three women from London who joined an online conference while on holiday in the Peaks.

Founder Jen Lowthrop outside Coworking Corner

“Coworking Corner is so much more than just a desk for the day. We are a community, a place where you can get support for your work, a friendly ear to chat through ideas or problems and people to celebrate a work win.”

Jen offers home-baked cookies, tea, coffee and other snacks for coworkers, alongside speedy wifi, large desks and comfy chairs.

There is also a library of business, creativity and wellbeing books, and even an office dog, Cookie, who can help improve work wellbeing.

Sam Fillingham, chief executive of the PIP-UK Poland Syndrome charity, said “I had the best day at Coworking Corner. I really enjoyed meeting new people and being in a creative and collaborative space. The layout is fantastic, the desk setup is lovely and coffee and cookies amazing too.”

Coworkers Amy Williams from Polkadot Florist and Emma Dando.

As more offices shut down and become remote there will be more and more need for local coworking spaces where people can meet new people away from home.

After 18 months of using kitchen tables as desks and competing with the distractions of household life, Coworking Corner might be the perfect release for people who want to go out to work without a tiring commute.

Benefits may include increased productivity, a better work-life balance, and networking opportunities.

When Covid allows, the Corner will be offering networking events, workshops and a regular book club.

Cookie the office dog can help to lighten the load on difficult days.

Desk space starts from £15 a day, or £150 a month for unlimited use.

For more information, go to https://coworkingcorner.co.