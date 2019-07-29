Derbyshire businesses wanted for new series of The Hotel Inspector

Derbyshire hotel owners looking to give their business a boost are being invited to apply for the new series of The Hotel Inspector.

The Channel 5 show is back for a 16th series and looking for local hoteliers to take part.

The team behind the Channel 5 show The Hotel Inspector are looking for Derbyshire businesses to take part in the new series

Producers are keen to hear from owners of hotels, guest houses and B&Bs in Derbyshire who feel they would benefit from some help and advice from industry expert Alex Polizzi.

Anyone interested in getting help on how to raise reviews, boost occupancy or make their business more profitable, can apply to be on the show by emailing hotelinspector@twofour.co.uk.

