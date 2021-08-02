Derbyshire construction firm wins £4.5m contract for next phase of Matlock Spa development

Alfreton company Wildgoose Construction will soon start work on Spa Lofts, a complex of 24 apartments making up the third phase of the Matlock Spa estate, which is being built on the site of Cawdor quarry.

The firm has already completed another part of the gateway phase, consisting of 38 apartments and 20 houses.

Executive chairman Jonathan Wildgoose said: “We are thrilled that we have been able to secure repeat business at Matlock Spa. Our client cannot wait for us to get started on the next phase of their high quality development.”

An architect's impression of how the Matlock Spa development will look.

When completed, Matlock Spa, off Derwent Way, will be made up of five distinct ‘villages’ consisting of 494 apartments and houses ranging from two- to five-bedrooms, with a population of around 2,000 people.

Spa Villas and the first phase of Crescent Spa have already been finished with the first properties sold earlier this year. Work on the Spa Lofts is expected to be complete in autumn 2022.

Spa Lofts will complete Gateway Spa where a rocky outcrop offers reminder of the quarry’s industrial heritage.

Comprising of one-bed and two-bed apartments, they share communal gardens and have balconies which are either dual aspect or with long views.

The contract continues Wildgoose’s long association with Matlock, where it was founded in 1896 by Jonathan’s great-grandfather, and has come at an opportune moment for the future of the business.

Now employing 70 people, it is one of the oldest and largest family-owned construction companies in the region.

Jonathan said: “The uncertainty that the construction sector and wider UK economy has experienced from the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 has presented many challenges.”

“We are delighted to have recently completed an 80-bed care home in Wixam and Northampton museum and art gallery – both extremely well received. All 22 houses at our own development in Marston Montgomery have also sold out which is even more good news.”