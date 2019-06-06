Derbyshire Dales council service helps Bakewell jewellery firm shine

A Bakewell jewellery design company looks set for a sparkling future after accessing a free advice service for Derbyshire Dales businesses.

Matlock-born Roseanna Croft, 28, sought help from Derbyshire Dales District Council when she decided to set up her Buxton Road design studio here after a period spent working in Australia.

Derbyshire Dales Business Advice provides free face to face support for local businesses looking to grow, courtesy of experienced business adviser Heather Bradford.

Roseanna said: “I knew I wanted to base my business in Bakewell, it is such an attractive town, but I didn’t have many local business contacts.

“Heather was invaluable in establishing myself in the Dales business community, networking and marketing.”

Roseanna, who trained in jewellery design and manufacture in Manchester, had previously won support from NatWest’s Entrepreneur Accelerator programme and the Prince’s Trust, for which she is now an ambassador.

Much of her work involves redesigning pieces which are often of sentimental value or invoke special memories.

She said: “Every piece of jewellery tells a story, redesign is the perfect way to continue those tales into the future.”

Roseanna also offers luxury ‘design experience’ workshops, so clients can help steer the creative process, and that has proved a huge source of word-of-mouth marketing

Part of the D2N2 Growth Hub, the business advice service is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the district council.

For details, contact Heather on 01629 761330 or heather.bradford@derbyshiredales.gov.uk.

To Roseanna’s latest work, go to roseannacroftjewellery.com.