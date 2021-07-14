Derbyshire Dales MP hopes virtual jobs fair will see school students solve hospitality staffing crisis

Food, drink, accommodation and other tourism businesses across the country have reportedly been finding recruitment difficult this summer, likely due to changes in the economy and people’s priorities with the pandemic and Britain’s exit from the European Union.

To help local employers, Ms Dines has been helping to coordinate a list of vacancies and a schools outreach effort in order to encourage young people to take their first steps on to the career ladder.

She said: “As our hospitality businesses are opening up and working through an incredibly busy time, it is sad to hear that many of them are struggling to find employees.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

“I know from talking to residents that young people are concerned about getting work experience and jobs, so I took it upon myself to create a virtual jobs fair for Derbyshire Dales Sixth Form and year 11 pupils.”

Ms Dines and her staff contacted hospitality businesses across the district to assemble a list of open roles suitable for young people.

This was then promoted to students at Anthony Gell School, Lady Manners School, and Highfields School.

She said: “These jobs range from serving in pubs, hotel and wedding venues, gardeners, trainee chefs and café workers, offering both full time and part time work.

“The schools are holding assemblies and teaching in tutor time and I have provided packs of all the job descriptions, as well as handy tips on how to apply.”

She added: “By employing local people, businesses are supporting our local economy, which in turn puts money back into our area.

“Businesses benefit by having a young and vibrant team and hopefully the scheme is of benefit to pupils and businesses alike.”

Ed Burrows, managing director of Callow Hall hotel in Ashbourne, said: “This is an excellent initiative and bang on time, as we face huge challenges in the hospitality industry at present.

“We very much want to recruit locally, and provide a platform for school leavers who wish to pursue a career in hospitality.”