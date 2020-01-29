Derwent Valley railway line on track for fresh funding

Stations on the Derwent Valley railway line, which plays a key role in Matlock’s travel network, could be on track for fresh funding.

For the Community Rail Partnership (CRP), sponsored by Derbyshire County Council, that runs the line, has received a seal of approval from the government.

The Department of Transport has formally awarded accreditat ion status to the organisation. This recognises that it operates to a high standard and means it can now apply for extra funding.

If successful, the money will be used by the CRP to improve stations on the line. Cycle links would be set up, storage facilities improved, station buildings renovated and areas of natural land cultivated to encourage wildlife.

Coun Trevor Ainsworth, who is the council’s chairman and Cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “Accreditation is an official stamp of approval for the CRP.

“I would especially like to thank the Association of Community Rail Partnerships and East Midlands Railway for their support in us achieving this.

“Considerable credit for the CPR’ s success is due to the work with our partner organisations, and the many volunteers who help make our stations more welcoming for passengers.”

The Derwent Valley Line serves stations between Matlock and Nottingham, but focuses particularly on improving local stations such as Matlock Bath, Cromford, Whatstandwell, Ambergate, Belper and Duffield.

The CRP is made up of councils, train companies and the Peak District National Authority.