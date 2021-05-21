Developer behind plan to build 423 homes on Matlock fields seeks to calm residents' fears after criticism

William Davis Homes recently submitted updated plans (18/01242/EIA) for the site known as the Wolds, north of the town centre off Gritstone Road.

The land is included in the Derbyshire Dales Local Plan, a provisional allocation of land to help the district council meet its legal quota of demand for housing, but it has long been opposed by residents and the town council.

A spokesman for the company said: “Overall, the proposed development will bring huge benefits, including a boost to the local economy and improved public access to land for recreation.”

The land behind Gritstone Road.

The revised plans include more two-bedroom homes and fewer larger properties, which William Davis says will help young local families stay in the area.

New documents submitted to the council set out how the company intends to manage its environmental impact over the nine years of the build and beyond.

The spokesman said: “William Davis Homes has a reputation for quality and caring for the communities we build in. We are sympathetic to local concern regarding flood risk and have worked closely with the local planning authority and the Environment Agency to mitigate any flooding risk on the proposed site.”

Measures include a large open space equivalent to the size of 14 football pitches, incorporating a country park, with “industry-recognised sustainable drainage systems” to help control the effect of surface water. Balancing ponds will be created to collect flood water.

Responding to concerns over increased construction traffic the company says a management plan will be agreed with the local authority on working hours and traffic movements, and likened the presence of such vehicles to the Dales’ historic quarrying industry.

The spokesman added: “Funding will be provided for a series of improvements including changes to road junctions, resurfacing and a new pedestrian crossing.

“There will also be substantial financial contributions via a Section 106 Agreement towards upgrading public transport, education and health provision.”