Farmers, prize livestock and crowd of thousands soak up Hope Show sun



The show set records of its own with the 780 sheep entered for the prize categories the most ever seen, alongside more than 100 cattle, horses, agricultural displays, trade stands and family entertainment.

Show society chairman Stuart Fairfax said: “I think the biggest queue was for the ice cream van. It was a brilliant day and glorious weather.

“Everyone excelled themselves, from the volunteers to the exhibitors, and the show is going from strength to strength.”

The heat meant many of the livestock were spared the grand parade to ensure animal welfare, but the judges still handed out rosettes and there was no shortage of action in the main arena.

Stuart said: “Farmers don’t get away from their work very often, so this is an opportunity to bring them together. They enjoy it as much as anyone.

“It’s a prime time of year, just before selling season and everything is looking its best. It’s a really important date in the community’s calendar.”

He added: “A big thank you to the show secretary and director, Sally and Neil Priestley, my wife and all the other committee members. All the sections do a fantastic job.”



