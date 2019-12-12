Flood victims in Matlock to be spared paying their council tax or business rates

Residents in the Matlock area who were ravaged by the floods could be spared paying their council tax.

Derbyshire Dales District Council is encouraging them to submit their details with a view to possibly receiving council tax relief.

This follows the launch of a new scheme by central government to help households and businesses that were ‘intensely affected by the flooding’.

Under the scheme, residents will be eligible for 100 per cent relief on their council tax for three months. Similarly, companies will not have to pay their business rates for three months.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are awaiting further details from the government on how the measures will be rolled out.

“But in the meantime, we are inviting anyone who hasn’t already submitted details to e-mail ros.hession@derbyshire dales.gov.uk with their contact information about the hardship they suffered in last month’s floods.

“Eligibility is restricted to residents who were unable to return to their primary residence as a result of floodwater entering the building or where floodwater, in the opinion of the council, made their property unliveable for any period of time.

“In the case of businesses, eligibility depends on whether the property was directly impacted by the floods in terms of damage of equipment and/or stock.

“Or the business could not function due to lack of access to premises, equipment and/or stock as a result of the floods, and no alternatives were available. The rateable value of the business needs to be less than £10 million.”

The relief schemes are among several hardship funds set up in the aftermath of the floods, which peaked on November 8.

The district council is already backing a fund set up by the county council for businesses. And government grants of up to £250 are also available for small-to-medium-sized enterprises with up to 250 employees.

The Derbyshire Community Foundation is offering to help small businesses too, while a range of support is available to affected residents. This includes a one-off payment of £104 from the county council, and government grants of up to £500.