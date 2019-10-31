Fun wine-tasting game launched by entrepreneurial dad from Wirksworth

A dad from Wirksworth has combined his passion for wine and lifelong love of games to come up with a successful business.

What’smywine, a fun and interactive game aimed at taking the snobbery out of wine-tasting, has been launched by 59-year-old ex-teacher Adam Salt, with help from his business partner, Vicky Penrice.

And judging by the warm reception it has earned so far, the game, priced at £20, could prove to be the perfect Christmas present.

“The reaction has been absolutely brilliant,” said father-of-two Adam. “Our initial trials went amazingly well.

“We’ve had a great response from buyers at the fairs we’ve been to so far, and now we can’t wait to get it out at Christmas markets across Derbyshire and beyond.”

Adam started inventing games as a boy, testing out ideas with his brother in the garage of their home, and that entrepreneurial drive never left him, even when he went on to work in advertising in London and then as a languages teacher at St Anselm’s Preparatory School in Bakewell.

“I’d always been interested in wine too,” Adam said. “But whenever I went to wine-tasting events, I found them rather intimidating and off-putting.

“I thought I could come up with a better idea which turned the hobby of wine-tasting into a fun, group game, and the result was what’smywine.”

Created for four to 16 players, the simple game is ideal for friends and family. Complete with cleverly designed wine dials and tasting notes, the aim is to guess the facts about a mystery wine. All you need are a few bottles of wine and some socks, yes socks, to cover the labels!

Adam who now works for a charity supporting disabled, young adults, added: “Anyone can play, regardless of their knowledge of wine. It is for novices, as well as self-proclaimed experts. We even have a fun section where teams have to use words, songs or actions to describe the wine.”

The game can be bought online at www.whatsmywine.co.uk,