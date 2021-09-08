Historic Hathersage hotel, pub and restaurant reopens after £400,000 revamp

The George hotel, restaurant and bar, has stood on on Main Road since the 16th century and inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë’s novel Jane Eyre – and is now beginning a new chapter after extensive renovations.

Having been acquired by Longbow Bars & Restaurants, which also owns the Maynard in Grindleford, the refurbishment has been given a new lease of life with contemporary touchess and is expected to create 50 jobs.

Managing director Rob Hattersley said: “We are absolutely delighted to be reopening the George to the public, and hugely excited to be putting this wonderful and historic venue back at the heart of the community.

The George has been restored to its place at the centre of Hathersage life.

“To both visitors old and new – we are sure you will love what we have done with the place. We are a legendary local everyone can call home.”

He added: “The results are quite simply stunning. Our bar area is transformed, our restaurant is beautiful and airy. We are most proud of our wood-fired pizza oven.

“We also pride ourselves on our commitment to local suppliers, including beers and gins lovingly crafted in the surrounding villages. Our gastro-pub food offering uses ingredients solely sourced from local suppliers.

“We’ve gone as far as adding a new sound system for subtle yet atmospheric background music, along with a whole new colour palette, and expressive lighting to set a relaxed tone.”

The George is serving wood-fired pizzas as part of a menu full of local produce.

For more details, see www.thegeorgehathersage.com.

“In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. ” – Andrew Wakefield, editor.

The bar serving some of Derbyshire's best ales.