Job hunters - these companies are all hiring now in Derbyshire Tesco, Superdrug, Deliveroo and Greggs are just some of the businesses currently looking for staff in Derbyshire If you are looking for work - full time or part time - then check out these current vacancies. 1. Deliveroo The company is looking for delivery riders for its newly-launched Chesterfield franchise. Details: http://bit.ly/2vzojLz 2. Tesco The supermarket giant Tesco is on the hunt for customer assistants in Chesterfield, Ripley, Heanor, Penistone, Alfreton, Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster. Details: http://bit.ly/2M8gK9E 3. Greggs The bakery and takeaway chain is looking for team members in Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Derby, Sheffield and Rotherham. Details: http://bit.ly/2VFXO1r 4. Betfred The bookmaker wants at trainee assistant sales manager at it's Buxton branch. Details: http://bit.ly/2YGHfV2