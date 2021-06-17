Latest Derbyshire Dales job figures show signs of economic recovery as Covid restrictions eased

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports that 1,225 people in the district were claiming out-of-work benefits as of mid-May, down from 1,320 in April, and 315 fewer than were recorded in May last year.

It means 2.9 per cent of Derbyshire Dales’ working-age population sought support in May – down from 3.2 per cent the previous month.

Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, said: “Job vacancies continued to recover in the spring, and our early estimates suggest that, by May, the total had surpassed its pre-pandemic level, with strong growth in sectors such as hospitality.

“Meanwhile the redundancy rate remains subdued, while the number of employees on furlough has continued to decline.”

The figures include those aged 16 to 64 on Jobseeker’s Allowance and some Universal Credit claimants, who are unemployed and seeking work or employed but with low earnings.

National figures, which are adjusted to account for seasonal changes, show the number of people seeking income support across the UK fell by 92,600 month on month to 2.5million in May.

This period covers the reopening of outdoor hospitality and non-essential retail for the first time since December.

Th e number of payrolled employees jumped by almost 200,000 in May – a record monthly rise – but remains more than half a million below pre-pandemic levels.

Across the UK, 143,000 men came off unemployment benefits between May 2020 and last month – almost ten times more than number of women.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, welcomed signs that the labour market is recovering but warned the crisis is by no means over.

He added: “Repairing the damage is likely to take years with long-term unemployment already up 50 per cent compared to last year.

"The furlough scheme limited the worst of the damage; employment support needs to make the most of the recovery.”