Matlock billboard site expected to fetch £20,000 at property auction

A piece of land in Matlock currently used for advertising and valued at around £20,000 billboards is to be sold at an auction in London this month.

The 232 sq m site, near Twigg builders’ merchants on the south-west side of the A615 Bakewell Road, is one of several sites across the country being sold by advertising company JCDecaux on Tuesday, July 16.

The land site is offered vacant with development potential, subject to all necessary consents, and has a guide price of £18,000– £20,000.

Strettons’ auctioneers director Philip Waterfield said: “The plots are the latest in a series of land investment sites we have sold on behalf of JCDecaux, the majority of which have performed well in previous auctions.

“Given their use as billboard locations, many of the sites sit in prominent positions so could suit a range of uses, from keeping them as advertising locations, to developing them into houses.”

Backing on to the River Derwent, the plot is a short walk from the town’s main shopping area and a prime location for passing traffic.

Listed as Lot 58,for full property details and information on submitting a bid, go to https://bit.ly/2RXcdG9.