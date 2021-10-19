Matlock firms named among best in UK at awards

Rural Action aims to address rural disadvantage

Rural Action and The Welcome Team from Matlock were named Best Rural Social Enterprise Charity or Community Project and Best Rural Start Up Business at the Midlands regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, which took place virtually this year.

Following the impressive achievement at the regional final, Rural Action and The Welcome Team will now go on to represent the Midlands at the national final of the Rural Business Awards in February 2022.

Rural Action is an independent organisation and registered charity, operating across the county. Rural Action aims to address rural disadvantage so that rural communities are sustainable, vibrant and accessible to everyone regardless of age, background or income.

Welcome Team is a specialist housekeeping company. Photo: Three Six Nine Photography.

The Welcome Team is a specialist housekeeping company that covers the Derbyshire Dales and the Peak District. It provides high quality housekeeping, laundry, welcome baskets, maintenance, and gardening for holiday cottages. The company is made up of a small maintenance and gardening team, 45 housekeepers and a management team that work together to ensure holiday properties are ready to welcome guests from around the world.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, held in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Speaking after picking up the prestigious award, Beverley Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Rural Action said:

"On behalf of everyone at Rural Action Derbyshire, our staff and trustees, volunteers and donors, I'd like to say thank you to Amazon and the Rural Business Awards for recognising our work. Thanks also to regional sponsor, local firm Fisher German, for their support. This award is a great boost for the team, who work so hard supporting rural communities in Derbyshire, and we can't wait for the national finals next year!"

“I’d like to congratulate all the businesses nominated and wish Rural Action and The Welcome Team the best of luck ahead of the national final in February,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon.

Rural Business Awards co-founder Jemma Clifford added: “We are very proud to be hosting the seventh annual Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon. On behalf of the Rural Business Awards team, I would like to say congratulations to Rural Action and The Welcome Team for this well-deserved win and wish them all the best ahead of the national final.”

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 13 categories - ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project - decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October 2021, ahead of the National Final next February.