Matlock hair salon shortlisted for national industry awards less than a year after opening

Aspire Creative, on Matlock Green, will be in the national spotlight for the Salon Awards in London on November 21, after the team’s work earned them recognition for best salon, best new salon, best customer experience, and the people’s choice award.

Ashley Orwin, who owns the business with partner Jamie Hadleigh, said: “We are very, very happy – totally chuffed. It was a real surprise, in the sense that we’re new salon to the area and we’ve only been open a short time.”

Jamie is an experienced industry stylist but for Ashley it has been a new adventure following successful careers as a dancer and air steward.

The Aspire Creative team, from left, Jamie Hadleigh, Gracie Clark, Lily Slater, and Ashley Orwin.

The salon welcomed its first customers in a brief window between lockdowns last autumn and was then forced to close for several months, but it has quickly established a strong reputation and a loyal clientele of men and women.

Business is going so well that the salon recently expanded its team with apprentice Gracie Clark, 16.

Ashley, 33, said: “I think we’re most pleased about the customer experience category. We’ve always intended it to be not just an in-and-out haircut. It’s an experience where you can escape the world for an hour or two, recharge, and come out feeling better.

“It’s a chilled environment, we don’t rush people, we allocate lots of time to consultations as well as services and everyone gets a prosecco, beer or coffee. It’s a premium experience to be enjoyed.”

The salon aims to offer customers a premium experience and an escape from everyday stresses.

Once customers are settled in, creative director Jamie, 30, and stylist Lily Slater take care of the cuts, and a portfolio of their best work evidently impressed the awards judges when submitted with extensive paperwork and videos.

Ahead of the final, industry experts will scrutinise the entry more closely and could make an unannounced visit at any time, but the people’s choice award will be decided by customers.

Ashley said: “I think we’ve already had a lot of support. Everyone has really got behind us this year, it’s been lovely to experience.

“We’re all looking forward to the ceremony now. Lilly has bought two dresses.”

For more information, go to aspirecreativehair.co.uk.