Matlock mum’s decorating talents win her a national Dulux award

A mum from Matlock has been rewarded for her decision to set up a go-it-alone painting and decorating business by landing a national award.

Nicola Lewis, 42, tried lots of different jobs, but always had a passion for decorating and used her talents to transform the homes of family and friends.

Two years ago, she decided to take the plunge and launch Mrs Lewis’ Decorating Company in Matlock, carrying out all the work herself.

And now, she has been named the winner of the third annual ‘Design and Decorate Challenge’, run by the Dulux Academy, the UK’s first training academy for professionals in the industry.

Delighted mother-of-two Nicola, whose husband John is a physio in Matlock, said: “This is a major achievement. I have taken a number of courses to improve my skills, including training at the academy, so it’s great to see this pay off.

“The business is going really well, and the award will help me to showcase my experience to customers.”

Entrants had to design their own wallpaper, inspired by social media and trends. The best then progressed to the final, which was a day-long challenge of all aspects of wallpapering, including measuring and cutting.

Head judge Mark Rigby said: “I was impressed by the time and effort that went into Nicola’s clever design, and then by her fantastic attention to detail and unique craftsmanship in the final.”