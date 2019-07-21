Matlock Town Council climate group promoting free water refill scheme

Matlock Town Council recently declared an official climate and ecological emergency, and one of its first actions has been to become a local champion for the Refill Scheme, now being rolled out in the town.

Launched in 2015, the scheme covers a network of 20,000 businesses nationwide, such as cafés and bars, which serve as free water bottle refill stations, which people can find via a mobile app.

Councillor Paul Cruise said: “This is a great community-based way to reduce our environmental impact and help Matlock become an environmental beacon.”

Town councillors from the new climate change working group have been talking to businesses and many have been keen to sign up.

Coun Cruise said: “I was really pleased with the response when I went to businesses and asked them to participate.

“Everyone was really supportive and wanted to help in reducing our impact.

“This is a small step that will make a big difference – thank you to the council staff and every one of the businesses who has signed up.”

One of the businesses to sign up and become a Refill Station is Bridge News.

Owner Gary Twigg said: “We are delighted to support this excellent scheme. We look forward to welcoming customers old and new who wish to refill their water bottles.”

Consumption of bottled water in the UK has doubled over the last 15 years, to 7.7 billion bottles bought annually.

If you are interested in becoming a refill station, contact 01629 583042 or enquiries@matlock.gov.uk.

To download the free Refill app or find out more, go to www.refill.org.uk.