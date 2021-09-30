Matlock Town Council thanks business community for efforts to kickstart high street

Councillor Paul Cruise, the lead member for business engagement, and staff of Matlock Town Council have been making efforts throughout the summer to fire up the local economy again with financial assistance from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, administered by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Projects already complete include the new flags and bunting adorning buildings throughout the town, the teddy bear’s picnic trail in partnership with the Deception Escape Rooms, and the Matlock Welcome Back Weekend, held in Hall Leys Park in August.

Coun Cruise said: “The town council team, led by Kim Launert, have done a great job on these initiatives with limited resources.

A youngster on the teddy's bears picnic trail which brought people into town during August.

“Thank you to everyone involved. Our local businesses and the district council have been excellent partners to work with.”

The town council is currently working with local businesses to help develop a new ‘Hello Matlock’ brand for the town. Anyone interested in finding out more about it and getting involved should visit the Facebook page @hellomatlock.

The Welcome Back Fund is also funding the Matlock Welcomes Christmas event on Friday, November 26, when the town’s retailers will be staying open late to encourage people to come together, shop local and make use of the great businesses the town has to offer.

The event will also feature carols round the Christmas tree by Matlock Band, Matlock Community Choir and All Saints School Federation Primary School, street entertainment and a Santa’s Grotto provided by the Derwent Valley Lions.

The town council has invested in new flags with help from the Welcome Back Fund, the first step in a project to develop a Matlock brand.