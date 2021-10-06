Morrisons to recruit 3,000 extra colleagues to meet the Christmas demand

This year's holiday season is anticipated to be even busier than usual as customers try to make up for last year’s restricted celebrations and hold multiple gatherings with their friends and family.

To help prepare, Morrisons is looking to recruit colleagues for its distribution centres and manufacturing sites across the country. The roles available range from warehouse and production operatives, to pickers and packers as well as other skilled roles such as fork lift truck drivers. Full training will be provided for all positions and so no prior experience is required.

Morrisons has also joined the Kickstart scheme meaning it welcomes applications from 16 to 24-year-olds who are receiving universal credit.

The roles available range from warehouse and production operatives, to pickers and packers as well as other skilled roles such as fork lift truck drivers

Earlier this year, Morrisons became the first UK supermarket to guarantee pay of at least £10 per hour and colleagues also benefit from a ten per cent staff discount as well as flexible hours and shift patterns to suit.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons people director, said: “Customers have told us that they want to make up for last year’s low-key festive season and so we are working hard to make sure that our shelves are stocked with everything they need to help them celebrate.

“We are looking for 3,000 Christmas helpers to come and join our busy, fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis and help make good things happen this Christmas.”