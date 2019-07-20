New comic book and nostalgia collectables shop opens in Cromford

A new shop has just opened in Cromford stocking rare comics, memorabilia and collectibles which appeal to the ‘geek’ in every customer.

Ian Jackson, 45, revealed the world of wonders at Cromford Collector’s Corner, on the Market Place, for the first time on Saturday, July 15.

He said: “I’ve been collecting my whole life, and trading online for the last four years, but I always wanted somewhere I could have that face-to-face with customers.

“When this small unit came up a few minutes from my house, it seemed like a rare and perfect opportunity. It’s a real shame that so much of this kind of business only happens online.”

Ian has had a globe-trotting career which includes a recent stint as an art handler at Chatsworth, but now feels he is finally following his passion.

He said: “Collecting is an art form in itself, and nostalgia changes with every generation. I have items in stock for ever decade from the 1940s to the 2000s. It’s what I call ‘geekery’, which is anything that elicits a childlike enthusiasm.

“My favourite thing is seeing people discover things for the first time. Some people now only know superheroes from the films. When they see the original ‘60s comics there is real excitement.”

For full details, see facebook.com/cromfordcollectorscorner.

The shop opens on Tuesdays then Thursday to Saturday.