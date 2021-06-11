New eatery opens in Wirksworth promising delicious informal dining sourced from Derbyshire

Saint Betti, on Market Place, serves delicious fresh-cooked food from breakfast to evening dinner, with all ingredients and drinks either locally produced or sourced from local suppliers.

It is a new venture for Lee Richards, who previously ran the popular Coffee Bunker café on St John’s Street and started dreaming of bigger things when the Betti premises became available.

He said: “Running a local business myself I know how important it is to support the local high street as well as local producers and suppliers, which is why I’m ensuring I source all products locally.”

Saint Betti diners can relax outdoors and watch the world go by.

Key ingredients include meat from a Wirksworth butcher, roastery coffee from Buxton, a selection of Peak Ales, and gins from White Peak Distillery just a few miles away in Ambergate.

The in-house chef will rustle up dishes ranging from a full English breakfast to smoked salmon, steak pies, lasagne and chilli as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

Anyone looking for a lighter bite can take their pick from an extensive cake selection.

The dining experience is set against a backdrop of quirky styled décor inspired by contemporary, industrial and graffiti designs, or you can opt for the outside terrace which is perfect for enjoying a drink in the sun while watching the hustle and bustle of the town.

Downstairs there is plenty of space for a quick coffee or a leisurely lunch.

There is additional seating upstairs, which also serves as a function room that is available to hire.

The choice of suppliers is not the only way that Lee hopes to contribute to the community and promote Wirksworth as a visitor destination.

The name Saint Betti is a nod to the seventh century Saxon monk who travelled to Wirksworth from Northumbria where it is said he founded a church on the site now occupied by St Mary’s and became its first priest.

Saint Betti is open every day but Wednesday, 9am to 4pm, plus dinner reservations 5-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The more intimate upstairs area can be hired out for private functions.

For further details and bookings, call 01629 820900, email [email protected] or visit www.saintbetti.co.uk.