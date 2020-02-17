Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards 2020 winners revealed

The Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards celebrated the shining stars of the region’s £2.3billion visitor economy last week.

Some of the Derbyshire’s finest hotels, bed and breakfasts, holiday parks, pubs, attractions and experiences were among those recognised during the ceremony at Buxton’s Devonshire Dome on Thursday, March 5.

Jo Dilley, managing director of the Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, tourist board, said:“It is our privilege to celebrate the talented businesses who offer that extra special service and experience for 42million visitors each year.

“All of our finalists are shining examples of quality, excellence and innovation.”

She added: “This emphasis on quality keeps us firmly on the map as a world-class visitor destination. Congratulations to all our worthy winners and finalists.”

There were 31 finalists across 11 categories, who had all been subject to shortlisting, mystery shopping visits and scrutiny by expert judges, with gold, silver and bronze awards up for grabs.

Silver and bronze winners at the Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire tourism awards 2020.

The biggest winner on the night was Hoe Grange Holidays in Brassington, which landed two golds for accessible and environmentally sustainable tourism, plus silver in the holiday park of the year category behind Landal Darwin Forest in Matlock .

David Brown, who owns the luxury working farm site with wife Felicity, said: “To be successful in not just one category but three at these awards is the icing on the cake.”

Underleigh House in Hope was named best guest house, the Peacock at Rowsley took the hotel prize and Ashford Mill in Ashford-in-the-Water scooped the self-catering title.

Chatsworth was named best visitor attraction, while Bamford adventure company Pure Outdoor won for best experience.

White Peak Distillery in Ambergate, which served drinks on the night, claimed best new tourism business, The Prince of Wales in Baslow was best pub, and Fischer’s Baslow Hall took the taste of Derbyshire gold.

The event was staged with support from the University of Derby and the European Regional Development Fund.

University spokesman Brendan Moffett said: “We were delighted to host this wonderful celebration.”