Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards return to celebrate best of visitor economy after tough year

Organised by Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire (MPDD), the area’s official destination management organisation, the awards recognise excellence and outstanding achievement in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Managing director Jo Dilley said: “These awards are a celebration of the visitor economy and never has our sector been more deserving of some cheerleading and recognition.

“After such a challenging year, the awards present a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the area’s many innovative and resilient tourism businesses, and the hardworking teams behind them.”

The gold award winners at the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards 2020.

She added: “We look forward to honouring all the brilliant local businesses who continuously strive for excellence, ensuring visitors have the most rewarding and memorable experiences when they visit the Peak District and Derbyshire.”

The application period runs from July 16 to September 19, with 13 core categories covering everything from attractions and accommodation providers to traditional pubs and unique experiences.

In response to the pandemic, two new core categories have been introduced for the 2022 awards: the unsung hero award and the resilience and innovation award.

MPDD has also added two new local awards – the team of the year award and tourism young achiever award – to champion the ‘people behind the businesses’ and to recognise the thousands of local jobs supported by the tourism industry.

To help entrants, MPDD is hosting two online workshops, on June 29 and July 8, delivered by multi-award-winning accommodation business Hoe Grange Holidays.

Entrants will be given tips on completing applications and what judges will be looking for – and will also receive application forms ahead of the official open date.

The workshops can be booked via visitpeakdistrict.com/industry/events.

The awards are supported by the European Regional Development Fund and CW Sellors Fine Jewellery.