Team GB swimmers take a dip at Matlock Bath's restored geothermal lido

Friday, June 21, was 85 years to the day that members of the British Olympic swimming team first made a splash at what was then England’s only outdoor lido fed by thermal spring water.

Recreating the moment, Commonwealth gold medallist Ross Davenport and Paralympian Ryan Taylor cut the official ribbon alongside Mayor of Matlock David Hughes.

Hotel manager Richard Devine said: “It’s a proud day for the New Bath Hotel and the return of a fantastic asset for Peak District tourism.

“The lido is a much-cherished part of Matlock Bath and it’s a fantastic achievement to be able to secure its future for generations to come.”

He added: “Thank you to the staff and volunteers that have worked so hard to make it happen with support from the hotel’s owners, who have been thrilled with the reaction to its relaunch.”

The pool was originally built to help re-invigorate the local tourism industry and the hotel’s new owners are hoping for a modern-day revival after a £3million transformation of the whole hotel complex.

The lido is open to the public via paid membership. For details, visit hotel reception or email reservations@newbathhotelandspa.com

Hotel employee John Legg threw white heather into the pool for good luck, just as his predecessors had done when it first opened in 1934.

It was 85 years to the day since the pool first opened.

Swimming star Ross Davenport, right, takes the plunge with triathlon and open water swim coach Morgan Williams (left) and Raceskins Colin McNeill

In 1934, the opening celebrations took place in the rain.

