Deadline for 30 hours’ free childcare for parents is looming, warns Derbyshire council

To access the 30 hours funded childcare, people need to take an eligibility code, along with their national insurance number, child’s name and date of birth, to their childcare provider

Parents and carers of three and four-year-olds have until midnight on Tuesday, August 31, to apply for the support starting in September.

Working parents may still be able to claim if they are on sick, annual maternity, paternity or adoption leave, or if they are unable to work due to a disability or caring responsibilities,

Those who have seen their working schedule change due to the pandemic may also be eligible.

Derbyshire County Council is urging parents and carers to check their eligibility before the end of the day and to apply now by visiting www.childcarechoices.gov.uk.

Posting on Twitter, the authority said: “Today’s the day – if you’re a working family with a three or four-year-old you’ve only got until midnight tonight to apply for 30 hours funded childcare to get your code in time for the September term. Don’t delay.”