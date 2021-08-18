Derbyshire playgroup thanks businesses and tourist attractions for summer fundraising boost

Children at Matlock Pre-School Playgroup celebrating the fundraising boost from businesses and tourist attractions in the area

Matlock Pre-School Playgroup Association received a boost of £334 thanks to numerous businesses and tourist attractions which donated prizes to its summer raffle.

The money will go towards new outdoor noticeboards at its Woolley Road and Smedley Street, or Tin Hut, sites to help communicate with parents and publicise events and activities.

Generous contributions included prizes, vouchers and admission tickets, from places such as Arc Leisure Matlock, Blue Diamond Garden Centre, and Bow Boutique.

Playgroup manager Katy Taylor said: “We want to say a huge thank you to these 18 local tourist attractions and businesses who have contributed some amazing prizes to our raffle which has helped to boost our ongoing fund-raising efforts. It’s a lovely way to end our summer term and we really appreciate their support.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who sold and bought tickets raising £334 towards our new noticeboards which will help us communicate the learning opportunities and events we offer with parents and our wider community.”

Other businesses which contributed included Butterfingers and Café in the Park, Chatsworth House gardens, Costa, Frederick’s ice cream, and Garden Rooms.

Gulliver’s Kingdom, Heights of Abraham, Masserella’s, Matlock Farm Park, Monkey Forest, Peak Wildlife Park, Treasure Trails, Tropical Butterfly House and Zinc also helped to boost ticket sales.

Matlock Pre-School Playgroup is for children approaching two-and-a-half years to five-years-old.

It has raised a total of £1,335 overall for the noticeboards over the past year and is now in the process of finalising the designs.