Derbyshire students praised for GCSE success

Students in Derbyshire have been praised for their efforts after receiving their GCSE exam results this week.

Provisional results show that 76 per cent of Year 11 students in Derbyshire achieved grades 4 to 9 in English and 60 per cent achieved grades 5 to 9.

Ella Wilson, Olivia Bourne, Louise Collins and Amelia Siddall compare results at Henry Fanshawe School in Dronfield

In maths, 72 per cent of Year 11 students achieved grades 4 to 9 and 51 per cent achieved grades 5 to 9.

Around 7,000 students across the county’s 45 secondary schools received their results on Thursday.

Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for young people, Councillor Alex Dale, said: “We’re delighted that early indications show our GCSE students have done really well in their exams and I want to congratulate them all for their hard work and dedication.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to heads, teachers, staff, governors, parents and our school improvement service for supporting our young people through this important time in their lives.

“We wish all students the very best of luck as they make the next step in their career – whether that’s vocational or academic.”

Further education or training options open to Year 11 students are:

- Full-time education such as sixth form, college or work-based learning

- An apprenticeship

- Part-time education or training if they are employed, self-employed or volunteering for more than 20 hours a week

Coun Dale said: “Whatever results students may have received it’s important they know what options are open to them as they stay on in education or training.

“Even if students don’t do as well as expected in their GCSEs, schools can put them in touch with advisers who can go through all the options open to them. These include a wide range of vocational qualifications and apprenticeships which will be showcased at our Derbyshire Skills Festival.”

The county council’s Skills Festival is Derbyshire’s largest careers event for young people and is aimed at students aged 13 to 19, including those in Year 11 who are considering their options after school. This year’s events will be held at:

- Proact Stadium, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8NZ on Wednesday 18 September 18

- Derby Arena, Royal Way, Derby, DE24 8JB on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26

All three events will run from 1.30-7.30pm.

Many training providers, larger employers and the county council’s community adult education service will be on hand to talk to young people.

They will also be invited to take part in a range of have-a-go activities. More information and a list of providers can be found at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/skillsfestival

There is also a host of useful information for young people on the council’s YOUTHINC website at www.derbyshireyouthinc.com



Students can also check out the Government’s apprenticeships website at www.apprenticeships.org.uk



Students who do not pass their GCSE English or maths can choose to sign up at a county council adult community education centre to resit them.

The centres also offer personalised study programmes. For more information visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/adulteducation