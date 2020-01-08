New headteacher’s joy at joining Bakewell school

The new headteacher of a Derbyshire school has said it is a “great privilege” to join the staff.

Frank Thompson, aged 53, has been appointed headteacher of S. Anselm’s Preparatory School and College, Stanedge Road, Bakewell.

He joins from Stoke College, Suffolk, having also worked as director of admissions at Ampleforth College, near York, and principal of Kilgastron, a boarding and day school in Perthshire.

Mr Thompson said: “I am delighted to be joining S. Anselm’s at such an exciting time.

“I believe its unique character of strong pastoral care for every pupil is the fundamental foundation on which the school can ensure each one will develop their unique talents.

“It is a great privilege to be joining such a committed team of staff and governors and I am looking forward to getting to know all the pupils and their parents.”

Richard Bowker, school chairman of governors, said: “It was very clear to the governors throughout the rigorous recruitment process that Mr Thompson has the required experience, personal qualities and skills to provide strong leadership to S. Anselm’s at this important time.

“These leadership skills combine with a real and evident understanding of the nature of our school and our student body.

“We are confident Mr Thompson will lead S. Anselm’s superbly, bringing exciting and new ideas while supporting our student body, staff and our traditional yet informal approach to educational success in its widest sense.”

The Cambridge University graduate is married to BBC Radio 4 journalist Tara and has two daughters who both attend universities in the region.