Team GB star unveils new sports facilities at Highfields School

Ryan Cowling (GB Wheelchair Rugby Gold medallist) photographed with Y9 students Amelia, Zack, Megan and Evan, Andrew Marsh (Headteacher), Alison Watson (School Business Manager) and Angeline Ellson (Chair of Governors)

Mr Cowling brought with him the gold medal he won with the GB team at Tokyo’s recent Paralympics.

As a parent of a recent Highfields graduate Mr Cowling said he was delighted to help unveil the full size all weather pitch and newly resurfaced and reconditioned tennis, netball and basketball courts.

He said: “I feel that this facility is going to be an amazing resource, not just for Highfields students but also for anybody in Matlock and the surrounding areas who loves playing sport either competitively or just to stay healthy”.

An aerial view of the new pitches.

School sports leader Martha who is currently in Year Nine said: “It’s amazing to have a gold medal winner like Mr Cowling here today to celebrate with us…we all dream of winning gold so to meet someone who has done it is really inspiring”.

Chair of governors, Angeline Ellson, said: “This is brilliant news for all Highfielders who have waited for so long for this resource to arrive. I am particularly grateful to school business manager Alison Watson, without whose oversight this project would never have been such a spectacular success”.

Headteacher Mr Marsh praised Mr Cowling saying: “I usually have plenty to say but I have to admit I am a sport and rugby obsessive so meeting an athlete of his stature left me a little starstruck!”

You can see the new all-weather facilities from the sky via: https://www.highfields.derbyshire.sch.uk/a-sunrise-flight-over-highfields-school/

The facility is now open for lettings and anyone interested should email: [email protected]

Former army serviceman Ryan Cowling helped Great Britain secured a tense 54-49 victory over the USA to win their first wheelchair rugby gold at a Paralympic Games at the end of August.The European champions led from the start but the US kept the scoreline tight until GB pulled away in a dramatic final quarter in Tokyo.