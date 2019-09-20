The best and worst Derbyshire secondary schools for pupil absences

Government figures have revealed the rate of absences, judged by the percentage of possible mornings or afternoons recorded as an absence from school for whatever reason, whether authorised or unauthorised, across the full academic year in 2017 to 2018. We have only included schools that are relevant to our readers. Data was not available for all schools.

1. The Bolsover School Overall rate of absence 5.3 per cent.'Persistent absence - 15 per cent

2. Brookfield Community School Overall rate of absence - 6.4 per cent'Persistent absence - 17 per cent

3. David Nieper Academy Overall rate of absence 7.6 per cent.'Persistent absence - 26.6 per cent

4. The Ecclesbourne School Overall rate of absence 4.5 per cent.'Persistent absence - 7.8 per cent

