Brassington teenager who donated birthday to charity raises £1,500

A Brassington teenager who ‘donated’ her birthday to charity has raised nearly £1,500 for a cause close to her heart.

Amber Arthur marked her 17th birthday with an event at the Olde Gate Inne on bank holiday Monday to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.

The youngster was determined to take something positive from the recent heartbreaking news that her aunt Sue had been given a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Amber said: “This started with me wanting to let my Aunty Sue know how much she is loved and help in some way.

“We raised nearly £1,500, far in excess of the £200 I had originally hoped for. When everyone cares a little, tries a little, ‘gives forward’ a little, things really can become a lot better.”

She added: “To everyone who has supported me over the past month with my efforts to raise money and awareness of brain tumours I would like to say a heartfelt thank you.”

The final total was swelled by dozens of Brassington residents who turned out to support Amber and her sister Summer, who co-hosted the event and oversaw an auction and raffle with prizes donated by businesses across Derbyshire.

Then they danced the night away to live performances from local musicians who gave up their time and talents for free, and enjoyed a barbecue laid on by the pub’s landlady.

As well as the fundraising event, Amber also asked her family and friends to donate to the charity instead of giving her presents.

Mum Lyndsey Arthur said she and stepdad Kieran, who is Sue’s brother, had been overwhelmed by the show of support.

She added: “Everyone has been amazing in their support and we are so very proud of both Amber and Summer for everything they achieved in such a short space of time.”

According to the Brain Tumour Charity, there are around 102,000 people in the UK now living with a brain tumour. The survival rate is just 14 per cent, which the charity wants to double by 2025, as well as improving patients’ quality of life.

Money is still coming in via Amber’s online fundraising page. To make a donation, go to https://bit.ly/2Jk23y0.