Cancer Research UK to stage marathon Peak District hike this summer to get fundraising back on track

The Big Hike challenge is being being held in four iconic locations across the UK in late summer, with participants taking on the equivalent of a marathon distance to raise sponsorship for life-saving research.

The Peak District event on Saturday, September 18, will take people on a route of 25.8 miles from Bakewell Showground to the Chatsworth estate, Lathkill Dale, Deep Dale, and the Monsal trail.

Nicki Embleton, the charity’s Derbyshire spokesperson, said: “We know over the last year more people than ever have embraced the great outdoors and taken up walking as a way of balancing their physical and mental wellbeing.

Could you stretch to a spectacular 25-mile hike for charity this September?

“That’s why we’re excited to launch our Big Hike and bring it to the Peak District. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or a novice rambler it is the perfect opportunity to make the most of the stunning scenery and help raise money for vital cancer research.”

The route is expected to involve walking time of eight to 12 hours, and take in woodlands, waterfalls, limestone cliffs, and spectacular views across the countryside.

A 16-week training plan is available on registration, maps will be provided on the day, and there will be support points along the way, with participants also receiving lunch midway and a hot meal and medal at the finish line.

The entry fee of £25 covers running costs, and then hikers are asked to aim for a sponsorship target of £300.

There will be plenty of views like this along the way.

The charity’s fundraising has been seriously affected by the pandemic but with around 27,000 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the East Midlands, it is determined to continue making transformative steps in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease – with ambitions to see three-in-four people survive the disease by 2034.

Nicki added: “This past year proves the value of investing in science and medical research, and what can be achieved with collective focus and collaboration. Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.”

For more information and registration, go to cruk.org/bighike.