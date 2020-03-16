Coronavirus statement from Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare

Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospicecare is to restrict the number of visitors and move non-clinical staff off site to protect patients from coronavirus.

Bosses say services at the site will continue to be delivered to ensure the hospice is providing vital care for patients across north Derbyshire.

Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare is reducing the number of external visitors during the coronavirus outbreak.

But they are increasing the use of telephone consultation for patients in the community ‘where this is appropriate and possible’.

Family and friends of loved ones who are visiting the hospice’s inpatient units will be asked at reception about places they have visited recently and if they are showing signs of illness.

They are also being reminded not to visit if they are feeling unwell.

Barbara-Anne Walker, chief executive at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “Our priority is to ensure that our end of life patients are receiving the best possible care and that we are doing everything we can to reduce the risk of our patients, as well as our staff, volunteers and the wider community contracting coronavirus.

“It is important that we take all reasonable steps to protect those using our services, as well as those working and volunteering for the hospice. We have now moved many of our non-clinical staff off-site and are enabling them to work remotely from home.

“We are introducing change in a measured and proportionate way – for example we are gradually increasing our use of telephone visits rather than face to face visits in the community.

“We would ask that the community keeps fundraising for us and supporting us through the coming weeks and months.”