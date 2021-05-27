Derbyshire Dales council to continue Covid inspections on businesses as lockdown restrictions ease

The authority is working with the Health and Safety Executive to monitor opportunities where infection could spread as levels of social mixing increase.

Director of regulatory services Tim Braund said: “We will be talking to local businesses and visiting and inspecting sites across the district to understand how they are managing risks in line with their activity.

“All businesses should have Covid-secure measures in place. It is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus.”

The district council is to continue with its Covid inspection regime to ensure all workplaces remain safe as lockdown rules are relaxed.

He added: “This means making business adjustments to be Covid-secure. We advise employers to work with their employees when implementing changes, to help increase confidence with workers, customers and the local community.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that all measures continue to be taken to keep workers safe as they return to the workplace.”

Spot checks and inspections are being carried out via calls and visits to all types of businesses to check that measures they’ve put in place to manage the risk from coronavirus, are in line with current guidance.

This includes businesses that have continued to operate throughout the pandemic, those that have recently reopened and those due to open in the coming weeks.

All businesses should have a Covid risk assessment which is being updated to reflect any changes in legislation or guidance for their sector.

For now, social distancing of one or two metres should continue, as should strict hand hygiene and ventilation where possible.

Where staff are working from home, managers should keep in regular contact and discuss their wellbeing, and give additional consideration to those workers who may still be particularly vulnerable to the virus.

For more information on keeping your business safe, go to derbyshiredales.gov.uk/businessinfo.