Matlock Town FC to host pop-up Covid vaccination clinic on Friday as NHS stages 'super weekend' push

A team from Ascent Healthcare will be at the stadium from 9am to 5pm, and patients can either book in advance or just walk in. The service will be using the Pfizer vaccine only, so is not suitable for patients who have already received a first dose from another manufacturer.

All UK adults are now eligible for their first dose of the vaccine, while second doses are now available for anybody who had their first vaccine on or before April 30.

The pop-up clinic coincides with what the NHS is calling ‘super weekend’, which is aiming to speed up delivery by making it easier and more convenient than ever for eligible people who haven’t had their vaccine yet to come forward.

The NHS is speeding up Covid vaccine delivery in a race against the spread of the Delta variant.

Steve Lloyd, executive medical director for NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We know the rate of infection is increasing nationally and we are seeing increases in Derby and Derbyshire.

“We have seen in the past that a few cases can very quickly lead to a big increase in community transmission. That is why it is important that we all get our vaccine and protect ourselves as soon as possible.”

The national booking service will also be updated to encourage people to ‘find a vaccination service near me’ to promote local pop-ups in their area.

To book an appointment, call 119 or visit https://bit.ly/3j6dtGR.