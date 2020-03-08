Further case of coronavirus confirmed in Derbyshire

A further case of coronavirus in Derbyshire has today been confirmed by Public Health England.

It means a total of four people in the county now have the virus.

Two people in the UK have died from coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The latest case relates to travel in Italy and is unconnected to other cases in the county.”

It has not been revealed exactly where in Derbyshire the four people who have the virus live.

For further information about coronavirus and how to protect yourself and others, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19