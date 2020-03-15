Latest developments as people adapt to the impact of the coronavirus

The Government, businesses and people are being forced to adapt and prepare as precautions surrounding the coronavirus take a stranglehold on our lives.

Local and mayoral elections in England are to be postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Government, as elections due to take place on May 7 would have fallen during the expected peak of the spread of the virus.

Shoppers take precautions after the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Tony Johnson.

The Government says they will now be postponed until May 2021 and it has stressed that the next step of measures to control the epidemic are to be announced soon.

Scientific experts have stressed that more precautionary and preventative measures will need to be introduced soon.

The over 70s might be asked to self-isolate potentially for months and supermarkets are urging people not to panic buy.

The University of Sheffield is suspending all face-to-face teaching after confirming one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus.

Jet2 flights to Spain have all been cancelled over coronavirus fears amid reports of flights turning back in mid-air. The airline announced it has cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect following measures introduced in Spain to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

British airlines have warned that many of them will not survive unless they get financial support from the Government after contending with falling passenger numbers and new restrictions.

The US is expected to extend its coronavirus travel ban to the UK and Ireland from Monday, according to media reports.

Football games in England's Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship, plus in Scotland,Wales and Northern Ireland, have been postponed.

The country's death toll has reached 120 and it is set to enter a two-week state of emergency.

The confirmed total of cases in the UK is currently 820 and 11 people have died.

However, it is estimated that the true number of cases is around 5,000 to 10,000, according to the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting officials to discuss the pandemic.