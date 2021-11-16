Matlock Hospitals charity delivers new benches, equipment and toys in latest projects at the Whitworth

The dedicated group of fundraising volunteers has presented three new benches to the hospital, all made from low maintenance recycled plastic, as well as a new illuminated eye test chart so that the busy ophthalmic clinics can continue to offer the best service possible.

As ever, the charity is not resting on their laurels and are already hard at work on several other eye-catching initiatives.

Honorary secretary Pam Wildgoose said: “As usual the League will provide Christmas presents to patients and party food for staff.

Urgent treatment centre manager Jo Windle and Pam Wildgoose from the Matlock Hospitals League of Friends.

“There can be no decorations in the hospital, but the large outside Christmas tree will be decorated with lights provided last year by the League.”

The group is also responding to changes arising from the Covid-linked decision to upgrade the minor injury unit to become an urgent treatment centre.

The move has led to an increase in the number of people visiting the site, and the conversion of a children’s room to be used for treatment.

The League has helped to ease pressure on staff with much-appreciated weekly deliveries of treats from the Chatsworth farm shop and lip salves, face creams and boiled sweets to offset the effects of constantly wearing masks.

In terms of facilities, the new treatment room and a further possible one require added wash basins and the League has therefore decided to fund the necessary adaptation of all the rooms.

The children have not been forgotten either. Infection control measures mean there are no longer communal toys at the hospital, but a scheme to provide each child with a toy, sticker or colouring book has proved such a success that the League has agreed to support it for the foreseeable future.

Finally, Pam and her colleagues have welcomed the news of Government funding for a major overhaul of the hospitals diagnostics equipment. They had previously offered to support it, and remain willing to plug any additional gaps in the project to replace X-ray and ultrasound machinery, which were originally supplied by the League.