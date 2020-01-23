Psychotherapy service expands into Matlock with new clinic

A psychotherapy service has expanded into Matlock, creating new jobs and supporting more people with mental health issues.

Established in 2003, Trent PTS is commissioned by the NHS to provide free treatment for a range of mental health conditions, from depression and anxiety to problems with relationships.

The organisation has now moved into a property on Dale Road in Matlock, thanks to an off-market lettings deal brokered by the Nottingham-based firm, Innes England.

It is setting up a clinic there which will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Ben Krysiak, business director at Trent PTS, said: “We have taken on the building at Matlock and also one in Bramcote, Nottinghamshire.

“We continue to expand our workforce to meet the demands of our service users across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

“With the addition of these clinics, we now have 22 sites across both counties, with a 23rd already in the pipeline.

“The two new sites in Matlock and Bramcote have led to the creation of 30 new jobs across our clinical and support teams.

“We now have the capacity to support another 2,500 patients per year, both locally and across a wider area through remote working.”

Chris Wright, associate director at Innes England, said: “Trent PTS had very specific requirements.

“Thanks to our market knowledge, I was able to identify suitable properties for providing psychotherapy services in Matlock and complete the deals off market.

“By working with both Trent PTS and the landlords, we were able to negotiate deals which suited all parties.

“As Trent PTS did not require the entirety of the Matlock property, we agreed to split the building, leaving a self-contained, ground-floor shop, which is now available to rent.

“The lettings will also reduce the landlord’s vacant properties and provide an income.”

Trent PTS provides high-quality psychological therapies, mental health services, training and supervision to individuals and organisations.

Treatments range from face-to-face appointments to telephone consultations and guided self-help packages.