Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Derbyshire bringing total to seven

Seven cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Derbyshire.

Public Health England updated Derbyshire County Council this afternoon (March13), to advise them of the extra cases.

The increase is up two from yesterday, when five cases were confirmed.

There is an additional case in North East Derbyshire/Bolsover, bringing the total to two for the area, and the first case in the Derbyshire Dales.

Currently, there are three cases in the High Peak, two in North East Derbyshire/Bolsover, one in Erewash and one in the Derbyshire Dales.

The latest guidance from the government is:

Stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

A high temperature (37.8 degrees or higher)

A new, continuous cough

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You should remain at home until seven days after your symptoms started.

Currently, 798 cases have been confirmed in the UK, but Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser, warns that the actual number of people infected could be between 5,000 and 10,000.

Speaking after an emergency Cobra meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The true number of cases is higher, perhaps much higher, than the number of cases we’ve confirmed with tests.

“Some people compare it to seasonal flu, alas that is not right. Owing to the lack of immunity, this disease is more dangerous.

"It is going to spread further and I must level with you, I must level with the British public, many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time."