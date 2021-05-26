Wirksworth Heritage Centre thanks Tarmac for funding as it opens special exhibit after four year makeover

Money from Tarmac’s Landfill Communities Fund (LCF) allowed the heritage centre team to draft in specialist contractors to reclad the exterior with authentic lime render while public access was restricted.

Chair of trustees Jacqueline Ferguson-Lee said “This work couldn’t have been done when we were open, and we’re extremely grateful for the grant aid support.

“It concludes the redevelopment work on the centre that began four years ago and should see that part of the building in good shape for many years to come. With our safe procedures in place, we’re now keen to see visitors old and new back through our doors.”

Wirksworth Heritage Centre is currently hosting an exhibition on the local discovery of a fossilised woolly rhinoceros.

The LCF is an innovative tax credit scheme enabling landfill operators (LOs) to contribute money to organisations which use this funding for a wide range of community and environmental projects in the vicinity of landfill sites.

Since its inception in 1996, over £1.4billionn has been spent on more than 53,000 projects across the UK.

Aaron Laycock, manager at Tarmac’s Dene quarry just north of Wirksworth, said: “We are pleased to have been able to support the heritage centre with their building renovations. We hope the community will enjoy visiting the centre for many years to come.”

As part of the reopening celebrations, the centre has finally revealed an exciting new exhibition, Secrets of the Dream Cave.

The display centres on the bones from the 45,000-year-old woolly rhinoceros, which was discovered in a nearby cave in 1822.

The best-preserved remains of this pre-historic animal in Europe, the fossils have been at the University of Oxford ever since, and this is the first time part of the skeleton has been back to Wirksworth. The exhibition will be open until November.

For more information about the heritage centre, how to book for the new exhibition, and up to date information about opening and online activities, see www.wirksworthheritage.co.uk.

School and group visits are available via the website or by calling 01629 707000.