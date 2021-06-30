Here's our pick of glorious gardens in Derbyshire from years gone by

Our outdoor spaces look their best in the summertime – a testament to months of hard work that has been devoted to them.

We’ve been looking through our archives and dug out our favourite pictures of gardeners getting their plots ready, winning prizes for their efforts or simply relaxing amid the fruits of their labour.

If you have a garden that reflects your hard work and makes you proud of your achievements, share your story and photos with us. Email: [email protected]

1. Show-stopper Designer Lara Behr in her show garden at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital in 2018. Photo: jason chadwick Buy photo

2. Gardening lesson Creswell Infant School pupils Kamen Sullivan, Klay Bunting, Mia Mercer, Natasha Straw with teacher Arlene Euion and freelance grower Natalie Peac (front, left) e in the school's community garden in 2007. Photo: Marisa Cashill Buy photo

3. Blooming great! Members of the All Saints Junior School Garden Club won the Special Premises category in the 2006 Matlock in Bloom competition. Photo: Paul Robinson Buy photo

4. School's challenge Pupils of Darley Churchtown Primary School poised to develop their wildlife garden as part of the school's bid to gain Eco Status in 2007. Photo: Paul Robinson Buy photo