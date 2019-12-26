7 of the best walks in the Peak District

The Peak District is home to a multitude of pretty villages, market towns and well-known historic attractions and hills, offering an array of walks on a variety of different terrains.
These are seven of the best walks that the Peak District has to offer. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Derwent Valley Heritage Way
This 55 mile walk stretches from Ladybower Reservoir to Shardlow, taking walkers through Derbyshire Dales, the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage site and to Derwent Mouth. It can also be broken into shorter walks.
This nine mile walk starts in Hathersage and takes walkers to the cliffs of Stanage Edge. This route goes via North Lees Hall, which is thought to have been the inspiration behind Mr Rochesters house in Charlotte Brontes Jane Eyre.
This five mile walk to the top of Mam Tor, also known as Mother Hill, is highly popular among walkers in the Peak District. Once you reach the top of the hill, you can take in the beautiful views across parts of the National Park.